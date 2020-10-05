COVID-19 testing began today for staff at the Maui Community Correctional Center with the help of the Hawai‘i National Guard.

The testing is part of a mass effort to conduct testing at all correctional facilities statewide after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Oʻahu Community Correctional Center first reported in August.

The PSD Health Care Division is working with the state Department of Health, the Hawai‘i National Guard and community partners, to conduct mass testing for COVID-19 at all correctional facilities statewide.

To date, there were 18 inmates at MCCC that were tested and all of those tests have come back negative according to department reports.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Statewide, there are no inmates hospitalized and the number of inmates who have recovered increased to 328. The number of PSD staff who have recovered statewide and returned to work increased to 93.