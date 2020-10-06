County of Maui announces $2.5 million Agriculture Micro Grant Program

October 6, 2020, 6:09 AM HST · Updated October 6, 6:09 AM
Courtesy photo: Farm Produce Purchase Program (FPPP)

The County of Maui and Maui Economic Opportunity launched today a $2.5 million program to assist small local farmers in Maui County.

The Agriculture Micro Grants Program provides grant funding of up to $25,000 to farmers on Maui, Molokai and Lanai.

Applications are available online at www.meoinc.org.

“This program will benefit local consumers by improving the availability of local produce, livestock and poultry in Maui County, while also increasing farm capacity, productivity, name recognition and income for farmers,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.

Farm qualifications include:

  • Operating farms throughout Maui County (crops, livestock, poultry and products).
  • Holding a GET License to conduct business in Hawaiʻi as of July 1, 2020.
  • Providing a copy of an IRS Schedule F form filed for 2019.
  • Being Maui County residents for a minimum of one year prior to date of application.

County Council budget provisions include a preference for socially disadvantaged farming applicants such as women and Native Hawaiians. Preference will also be given to food-producing farm businesses that operate on less than an aggregate of 12 acres within Maui County (and meet the qualifications).

Grant funds will be approved for one or more of the following:

  • Expanding farm yield capacity and production
  • Improving safety and health practices
  • Increasing business acumen
  • Adopting or increasing utilization of technology
  • Adopting or increasing business visibility through marketing efforts

As with all assistance provided through MEO, funds are not distributed directly to the applicant. Payment will be made to the vendors providing the service, product or equipment to achieve the program goals and objectives.

Farmers receiving grants must provide a report 90 days after receipt of grant, documenting that goals and objectives were met.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 249-2990 and ask for David Daly.

