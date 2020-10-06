Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is welcoming guests back on Nov. 20, 2020.

General Manager Marc Bromley said the Resort’s new Safe on Maui program is aimed at helping to protect guests and ultimately, employees.

This includes 24/7 onsite medical care, a virtual classroom for children, pre-travel COVID-19 testing resources and in-room air purification. The resort also offers PS at Los Angeles International Airport, providing private suites with amenities, dedicated TSA and customs clearance, and luxury car service and back door access to the aircraft, avoiding the public LAX terminal entirely.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Resort executives say the above innovations will follow Lead with Care protocols, the enhanced global health and safety program, which is being implemented at Four Seasons properties worldwide. According to the resort, Lead With Care “establishes clear procedures that educate and empower employees to take care of guests and each other.”

According to the resort’s planned reopening announcement, “Through work with leading experts, Four Seasons is leveraging world-class medical expertise to focus on enhancing cleanliness, guest comfort and safety, and employee training.”