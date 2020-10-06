October 06, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 6, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 6, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 8 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
East Maui
Today: Isolated showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov