There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a light east wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East wind 8 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead