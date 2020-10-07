October 07, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 7, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 7, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southeast wind.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
