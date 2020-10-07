There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Light southeast wind.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 56. Calm wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

