Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino announced that food distribution events will be held every Friday in October for Molokaʻi residents in need. The second food distribution is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

Volunteers will distribute 150 boxes of fruits and vegetables on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients are required to wear face masks.

To maximize social distancing, food distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting boxes placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area.

“We want to give a special mahalo to Molokaʻi Community Liaison Stacy Crivello for helping to coordinate this series of food distributions, which will assist our Molokaʻi families this entire month,” Mayor Victorino said. “We also want to thank our Department of Parks and Recreation Molokaʻi District Supervisor Darin Kimoto and the rest of his team for their hard work and service to our community.”