Residents and businesses can pick up free green waste mulch at Maui EKO Systems, located at the Central Maui Landfill, from Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 until supplies run out.

Green waste mulch helps soil retain moisture, reduces erosion and encourages the production of beneficial bacteria and fungi to create nutrient rich soil.

Mulch can be picked up Monday through Saturday, 7:30 am – 2:30 pm. Vehicles must be pickup truck size or larger. Heavy machinery will be used to fill the vehicles.

When entering the Central Maui Landfill, follow the signs for “Green Waste.” On weekdays, check in at the EKO office for a loading ticket. On Saturdays, check in with the EKO monitor stationed at the green waste drop off area.

Residents and businesses also can arrange for a delivery of mulch. To schedule a delivery, or for more information, contact Maui EKO Systems at (808) 572-8844.