October 11, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 11, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 11, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. East wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Columbus Day: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a light north wind becoming northeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.
Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Columbus Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Columbus Day: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
