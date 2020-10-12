The University of Hawaiʻi has implemented a Fast Pass Initiative to make it easier to apply for admission to the school’s four-year campuses next fall by streamlining the application process.

The Fast Pass program is for Hawaiʻi Department of Education high school seniors with qualifying grade point averages (GPA).

Eligible students will receive letters from the various UH campuses starting this week that outline the program and the application process.

Based on students’ GPA, UH Hilo will offer a conditional letter of acceptance to its campus for students with at least a 2.70 GPA.

UH Mānoa and UH West Oʻahu will offer special invitations to apply for students who have at least a 2.70 GPA for UH West Oʻahu or a 3.5 GPA for UH Mānoa.

Fast Pass is designed to eliminate barriers that prevent students from enrolling in post-secondary education.

“We want Hawaiʻi students who are academically prepared to know how absolutely welcome they are at our UH four-year universities,” said David Lassner, University of Hawai‘i President. “Higher education is even more crucial to a thriving citizenry during times of recessions, and you just can’t beat the opportunities across the University of Hawaiʻi System and the extraordinary range of affordable higher education programs we offer right here at home.”