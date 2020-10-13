First Hawaiian Bank announced today that it will reopen on Oct. 19 four more branches that were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are:

Kahana Branch: Kahana Gateway Shopping Center, 4405 HI-30 STE 205, Lahaina, Maui

Pahoa Branch: 15-2898 Pahoa Village Rd, Pāhoa, Hawaiʻi Island

Waiakea Branch: Prince Kuhio Plaza, 111 E Puainako St, Hilo, Hawaiʻi Island

Waimea Branch: 4525 Panako Road, Waimea, Kauaʻi



These branches were selected based on customer needs and are part of the Bank’s latest phase of its reopening plan, according to a First Hawaiian Bank news release.

These branches will operate Monday – Friday 8:30 am to 4 pm, and are closed on Saturday and Sunday. Kupuna hours will continue during the first hour of business daily. With the reopening of these locations, 48 out of FHB’s 58 branches are now open throughout its network in Hawaiʻi, Guam and Saipan. For updates on available branches and hours, visit fhb.com.

Masks are required to be worn in all FHB branches and offices. Customers can assist with creating a safe environment for everyone by abiding by the social distancing guidelines outlined at each location, and using the hand sanitizer stations available at each branch. For the health and safety of customers and employees, FHB also is limiting the number of people inside the branch and are encouraging all customers, whenever possible, to take advantage of FHB Online and FHB Mobile Banking options to access accounts from the safety and convenience of their own home. Customers can learn more at www.fhb.com/digital.