October 13, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 13, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 13, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
