There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. South wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead