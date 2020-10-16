October 16, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 16, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 16, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 98. South wind around 6 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 99. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Cloudy, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov