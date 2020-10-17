Hands on Hawaiian cultural classes are now being offered free to the public at the new cultural park at ʻĀpuakēhau in Historic Lahaina Town next to the library.

Beginning today, Saturday, Oct. 17 and continuing through December on the first and third Saturday of each month, participants will learn about “canoe plants” with a focus on kalo. The workshops will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All supplies are provided at no charge. Workshops are limited to seven participants and are open to anyone 10 years of age and older. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

“Canoe plants” refer to the many useful plants that the Polynesians first brought to Hawaiʻi on their voyaging canoes. During this workshop series, the plants to be used include niu (coconut), ulu (breadfruit) and ipu (gourd). Kalo (taro) education will be presented at every workshop and will include tasting, harvesting, pounding, planting in addition to kalo history and significance of kalo in Hawaiian culture.

Kalapana Kollars, Hawaiian Cultural Director at Lahaina Restoration Foundation, will conduct the hands on workshops. James Simpliciano, local farmer, will focus on all aspects of kalo.

The schedule of classes includes the following:

Nov. 7 – Cordage and kalo

Nov. 21 – Niu and kalo

Dec. 5 – Ulu and kalo

Dec. 19 – Ipu and kalo

Participants must register in advance at Lahaina Restoration on Facebook.

This free workshop series is generously funded by the Maui County Strong Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation through funds granted by the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and coordinated by Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

For further information go to www.lahainarestoration.org and click on cultural classes in the menu.