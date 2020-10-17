October 17, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 17, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 17, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov