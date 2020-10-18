Letters

Travelers From Mainland Should Have Second COVID-19 Test

It is my opinion that due to the increase of COVID-19 on the mainland, travelers best have an additional test for COVID-19 once they arrive at their destination, whether it is a hotel or residence.

The COVID-19 test is not accurate. There is data demonstrating that the COVID- 19 test may be 50 percent inaccurate, and in many cases shows a false negative.

Regarding tourism prior to COVID-19, it reduced the quality of life for most all residents on Maui.

There are other uses that will create income for residents and our County tax base that have yet to be explored. Kindly, — Steven Bronstein, Kihei

Our ʻĀina Is in Jeopardy and Part of the Negative Climate Change

All farming needs to cease from poisoning the crops that are being grown and sprayed with Glyphosate/Round up.

I have been in contact with the biggest “grower” on the island from the get go of their “take over/purchase” of A&B land. The first time my conversation was questioning if their intentions were to grow pesticide free, Non-GMA crops. They assured me that they would not be. I was so happy and excited for Maui to be a showcase for the world.

I was lied to. The ʻāina is continuing to be in ruin. And the crops will not be fit for human consumption. I even asked if they would want their families to eat the crops. NO response.

What they are doing is horrific on the climate change. Farming is a BIG problem, due to tilling and poisons. There are more humane ways to farm and ALL farmers around the world need to choose to change.

How will future generations survive if our generation does not fight to bring Mother Earth back to before the 1930s, when the wrong choices began. Prayerfully you choose to help to make changes. Be prepared for tears AND hope.

I pray you take time to watch two educational documentaries (Life on Our Planet and Kiss the Ground) and learn why Mother Earth is in a dire state. (The opening scene from Kiss the Ground is from upcountry Keokea, Maui) — Jonell Elder, Makawao

Maui’s ReTree Hawaiʻi 2020 Helping To Combat Climate Change

I am writing to increase public awareness about Maui-based ReTree Hawaii 2020, and some of its associated events that include Media Challenges (photo contest ending November 1). There is more information on our Facebook (Retree Hawaii) and Instagram (@retreehawaii) sites and website: www.retree-hawaii.org.

ReTree Hawaii 2020 (La Ho’oulu Pae Moku) informs and educates the population of Hawaiʻi about the risks of climate change to Hawaiʻi and actions that can be taken to mitigate them, including planting at home and joining a statewide day of planting of trees and other plants on Oct. 30, 2020.

The climate of the Earth is worsening, and one of the easiest ways to counter this trend is to plant trees. Trees help by storing carbon, both physically and in the soil, and in the process have many other good effects as well. They provide shade, stabilize the soil, improve water quality and water table, purify and oxygenate the air and even produce food. They also beautify their surroundings!

So much of our ecosystem is being cleared and paved, making hotter and drier conditions for everyone, and raising the risk of wildfire. Erosion is causing our topsoil to run off into the waterways and oceans, which in turn smothers and damages the reefs and marine ecosystems. Planting prevents this loss as the leaves slow and disperse rain, making better absorption and less flooding, and the roots anchor the soil, filter the water and break down pollutants, making our streams cleaner and better aquatic habitat. More trees means better environment and better living!

Planting has built in Growth, in every sense possible. Our communities will continue to increasingly benefit over the years to maturity of this new urban forest, potentially in all the ways already mentioned above. Patterned on the original native forests that once covered all the islands, we are planning for pairings of plants that will gradually restore the range of habitat from ground to canopy.

More than 20 conservation groups are participating already, in what we hope will coalesce into a rejuvenated ecosystem. This can pave the way for recovery of the native insect, bird and fish populations that are dwindling rapidly. Biodiversity globally is under attack, and we can help address this locally. Since Hawaiʻi is primarily a tourist-centered economy, preserving and protecting the environment not only makes sense, it is crucial for our long term survival.

While it is easy to get disheartened with all the conflict and chaos around us, this is a chance to focus on constructive change. Stay positive, Maui! And remember to vote!! — Andrew Fox, Haliimaile

Some Packages Not Getting Delivered by USPS

Like many homes in Hawaiʻi, our home is up a driveway with a turnaround area at the top. The Kihei post office has apparently instructed mail carriers to NOT drive up driveways to make package deliveries. Instead of bringing a Kaiser pharmacy package to the door one recent Sunday, the driver left an orange pickup notice.

A week later another notice was left for another skipped delivery. I’m pretty sure that carrier was not our regular weekday carrier. And then, the line at the Post Office in Kihei was unbelievable. USPS Kihei, deliver the mail! — Michael Nye, Kihei

No Time For Commercial Evictions During a Pandemic

I heard that building code enforcement inspectors have ordered evictions from a building at 283 Wili Ko Place in Lahaina because the permit does not allow commercial operations or residential use. This after a decade of operations by Juan’s Auto Service and Lahaina Sportbike, and continuous residential use by several occupants.

In this time of pandemic and an imploding island economy, this seems remarkably ill-timed. In this time of extraordinary budget and policy reactions, would it not have been better for the community to simply upgrade the permit? The premises are surrounded by commercial enterprises, so there is no nuisance issue. They employ several mechanics and support staff, who doubtless keep various households going.

These evictions simply damage the local economy and potentially worsen Maui’s homelessness problem. Why stand on the letter of the law at this particular point in time? It simply makes no sense. — Barry Winfield, Lahaina