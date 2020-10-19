October 19, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 19, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 19, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light east southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov