October 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

October 19, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated October 19, 5:00 AM
Photo: Asa Ellison

Special Weather Statement issued October 18 at 8:37AM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 97. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Light east southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

