Lahaina Cannery invites Maui residents to participate in some Spooktacular Family Fun with its Virtual Halloween Costume Contest and Spooky Keiki Crafts Event during the month of Spooktober.

Until 12 pm on Oct. 30, parents can enter their keiki in a Virtual Costume Contest by posting a photo of their child in costume on Facebook or Instagram. Spooktacular prizes will be awarded for four age categories, and winners will be announced via social media on Halloween Day, Oct. 31 at 12 pm. For more details visit our website at www.lahainacannery.com.

In addition, parents can bring their keiki aged 10 and under to Lahaina Cannery for in-person and socially distanced Spooky Keiki Crafts and Games on Oct. 24 and 25 from 11 am to 3 pm. Activities include BOO-tiful Halloween coloring pages, face mask decorating and freaky Halloween themed games.

Each keiki will receive an exciting “bag-o-treats” when crafts are completed. Reservations for seating are required due to social distancing requirements, and can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/125219997383.

Can’t stay for crafts? Stop by and pick up a coloring page and face mask to decorate at home with no reservations needed.

To learn more about Lahaina Cannery’s events, current store openings and hours visit www.lahainacannery.com or follow @LahainaCannery on Facebook and Instagram.