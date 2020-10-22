Maui Mayor Michael Victorino issued a reminder to the public that the County of Maui is providing a free, voluntary post-arrival testing program for returning residents and visitors traveling into Maui County.

Travelers must have taken a pre-departure test to be eligible for the free post-arrival test. Travelers should take the second test 72 hours or later after they arrive into Maui County.

Minit Medical is administering the County sponsored program at testing sites in Central, South and West Maui. A mobile unit will also be visiting hotels around the island to provide quick and convenient testing.

Travelers must pre-register for the post-arrival test at www.MinitMed.com. Individuals having problems pre-registering, are asked to call (808) 667-6161, ext. 7.

“We strongly encourage all our returning residents and visitors to take this free, second test, which only takes a bit of your time and helps protect yourself as well as our community,” Mayor Victorino said. “We want to mahalo Minit Medical for partnering with us for this program and supporting our efforts to keep Maui County healthy.”

Testing Site Locations

Please DO NOT enter the clinics. This testing is at the community sites ONLY. Call (808) 667-6161 or visit www.MinitMed.com to set an appointment at one of the following community sites:

Lahaina/West Maui – 305 Keawe Street (parking lot by highway)

– 305 Keawe Street (parking lot by highway) Kīhei/Wailea – 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware)

– 1280 South Kīhei Road (behind Ace Hardware) Kahului – 348 Lehuakona Street (behind Maui Marketplace)

Mobile Testing Unit

Visitors should check with their hotel regarding the dates and times the Mobile Unit will be arriving. Please book your test during the designated time frame. Test results are expected to be produced within an hour.

Mahalo Card

Anyone who takes the free, voluntary test will receive a Mahalo Card for discounts and specials at participating vendors. For more information and a list of participating vendors, visit www.KamaainaFirst.com.