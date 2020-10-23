There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southeast in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east southeast wind.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead