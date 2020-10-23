October 23, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 23, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 23, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph.
South Side
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
North Shore
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southeast in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light southeast wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Upcountry
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east southeast wind.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Kaunakakai
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov