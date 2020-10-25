Maui Obituary notices for week ending Oct. 24, 2020. May they rest in peace.

Sandra Scott

Dec.17, 1945 – Oct. 15, 2020

Sandra Kay Scott, 74, of Waikoloa, died October 15, 2020 in Waikoloa. She was born December 17, 1945, in Saginaw, Michigan. Sandra worked as a writer and field reporter.

She is survived by son Geoffrey (Ilima Choy) Scott of Waikoloa; brother Donald McCurdy of Owosso, Michigan; and Aunt Betty E. Ray of Saginaw, Michigan.

Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hawi, at 10:00 with burial to follow.

Ruth Kaya

Feb. 29, 1928 – Oct. 12, 2020

Ruth Toyoko Kaya, 92, of Wailuku, died on Oct. 12, 2020. She was born in Laie, Oahu, on Feb. 29, 1928. She was predeceased by her husband, James Setsuo Kaya; parents, Yasukichi and Tatsuyo Yamada; brothers, Ricky and Tommy; and sister Chiyoko.

Ruth is survived by son Clayton (Kyohee) Kaya, daughters, Yolanda (Larry) Mandawe and Leola Kaya; stepson Wesley (Pre) Apo and Ohana; sister, Juanita Nagata; grandchildren, Lia Enomoto, Elyse (Keoki) Hong, and Casey Kaya; and great-granddaughter, Kaiya Hong.

The proprietor of Yamada’s restaurant, Ruth later became a Japanese interpreter/narrator for Gray Line Tours. She was a member of the Tenrikyo Haleakala Church, where she found comfort and looked forward to socializing with fellow members. Ruth also enjoyed going to Las Vegas because playing slot machines gave her excitement and happiness.

The family is grateful to the staff of Hospice Maui Hale for the compassionate care Ruth received in her final days.

Services will be held at a later date. The family requests no flowers or koden.

Samuel Kaaua

Aug. 9, 1937 – Oct. 8, 2020

Samuel Parker Kaaua Jr, 83 of Laupahoehoe, died on Oct. 8, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Honolulu Hawaii, he was a retired Fireman for County of Hawaii and a member of Outrigger Canoe Club, Elks Club, Molokai Yacht Club, Waikiki Beach Boys and Hui Lanakila Canoe Clubs.

Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.

He is survived by his sons, Samuel Kekuawela Kaaua; and Edward Kahilu Kaaua; daughters of Deborah Kauikawekiu Kaaua Schroder; Tammy Kahelehoolai-a-wahinekapu Kaaua; and Sandra Mililani Kaaua Leslie; he had 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo

Lionel Fujioka

June 24, 1943 – Oct. 16, 2020

Lionel “Donkey” Toshikazu Fujioka, 77 of Hilo, died on Oct.16, 2020 at Hilo Medical Center. Born in Hilo, he was a retired State Highway employee and a member of the Piihonua Community Association and Taishoji Soto Mission.

He is survived by his spouse, Florence Fujioka; son, Neil Fujioka; Daughter, Tess (Scot) Minemoto; and brother in-law Irving Fukunaga. He has one grandson and numerous cousins/nephews.

Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo.

Jeffrey Miller Bradford, born Sept. 30, 1954 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away in his Ketchum, Idaho home Oct. 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Robert in March 1969, his mother Rosemary in October 2010, his wife Kathleen, ‘Casey’, in May 2012, and his brother David in November 2013. He is survived by two brothers, Robert and Peter, and a sister Deborah.

Jeffrey was a long time resident of Kihei and attended New Hope Maui Church.

Jeffrey will be remembered in part for his enthusiasm for life, his high energy, his unpredictable nature, and his never ending quest to participate in the events surrounding him. But mostly he will be remembered by those who knew him for his love and commitment to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and his love for and commitment to his wife, Casey.

His pastor shared that Jeff, “really, really, really, loved Jesus”. Jeff’s passion for sharing that love with others was a constant and was genuine. For those who knew Jeff before his Lord “got ahold of him,” his years as a young man living a “wild” life, his later years were a living example of 2 Corinthians 5:17: “Therefore if any man be in Christ, he is a new creature: old things are passed away; behold, all things are become new”.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to NAMI-WRV, (National Alliance on Mental Illness), P.O. Box 95, Hailey, Idaho 83333.