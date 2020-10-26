+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

An estimated 10 vehicles participated in a caravan fronting Kahului Airport on Saturday morning in a campaign that supports further measures to prevent another lockdown as increased tourism returns to the islands.

The group of concerned citizens started a petition on the Move On platform that has garnered 187 signatures as of Monday morning.

The procession of vehicles, bearing signs and written messages, circled the airport for two hours, honking horns in an effort to raise awareness of Maui rules pertaining to masks and social distancing requirements.

Signs displayed on cars included statements like: Perseus App Unite to Avoid Lockdown, Keep Hawai’I Covid-19 Free, Wear Masks, Honk for Safe Tourism, Protect our Keiki and Kupuna, Do More To Avoid Lockdown.

The group is presenting a letter to the mayor which outlines four mitigation strategies including: the establishment of a COVID-19 task force for Maui; the implementation of the Perseus app, an anonymous tracing app already approved by the County Council; a mandatory second test for visitors; and a mask wearing social distancing education campaign by the county.