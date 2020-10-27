October 27, 2020 Weather ForecastOctober 27, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated October 27, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Side
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
North Shore
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Central Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Upcountry
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 74. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tuesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 76. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov