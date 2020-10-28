The Sentry Tournament of Champions announced today that it is planning to host its annual PGA event Jan. 7-19, 2021 at the Plantation Course at Kapalua. A limited number of tickets will be able for onsite spectators.

The Sentry Tournament of Champions has worked with the PGA TOUR, local and state governments and leading health authorities on a stringent health and safety plan to host the best players on the PGA TOUR.

The 2021 venue for these guests, named the Aloha Club, is located on the iconic 18th hole of The Plantation Course. It is open air and specifically laid out to focus on social distancing and providing a safe atmosphere.

The Aloha Club will feature a special limited Kama’aina option, as well as exclusive tournament offerings. Guests onsite will be limited to the area of the venue and will not be permitted to roam the course in compliance with PGA TOUR health and safety guidelines.

In addition to unobstructed views of the finishing hole, the Aloha Club includes onsite parking as well as other offerings found on the tournament website. Groups of seating, drink rail and other areas will be spaced six feet apart in accordance with regulations. Guests will be asked to wear masks onsite, except when eating or drinking.

The Kama’aina ticket is meant to provide an upgraded experience for Hawaiian residents.

“We’re excited about the progress made to safely host the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions,” Executive Director Alex Urban said. “The well-being for everyone on site and our Maui community is our No. 1 priority, and the PGA TOUR has a proven track record in regards to health and safety, having successfully returned to competition in June.

“We’ll continue to work diligently with national, state and local governments and health officials alongside the TOUR to bring a successful tournament to the Maui community in January. We are so proud to be leading the way in returning world-class events to Hawaiʻi.”

Given the success, the PGA TOUR has continued to adapt its health and safety plan by reimplementing Pro-Ams and the Honorary Observers program. For more information on both programs, please reach out to Alex Urban at [email protected] or 808-665-9160, or visit SentryTournamentOfChampions.com.

