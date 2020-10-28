All in Da Aloha to Live Stream Free Napua Greig and Jordan T Concert on Halloween

October 28, 2020, 3:19 PM HST · Updated October 28, 3:19 PM
Courtesy photo.

All in Da Aloha presents a free live stream concert at 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, live from the Guava Tree Bar and Grill.

The virtual concert features Hawaiian musician and Kumu Hula Nāpua Greig along with the electrifying Jordan T.

All in Da Aloha streams monthly concerts that feature Hawaiian and island musicians hosted by KPOA 93.5 FM radio personality, “The Hawaiian Homeboy,” Shane Kahalehau.

Previous concerts featured Kaulike Pescaia, Damon Williams, Damien Awai, Pi’ilani Arias, Kamaka Kukona and Bruddah Waltah.

