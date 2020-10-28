Hawaiʻi Community Foundation today announced $47,250 in grant funding to support COVID-19 response efforts on the island of Lānaʻi.

The grants are made possible by donations to the HCF Strong Funds, which were created to build community resilience by providing resources for disaster preparedness, response, and recovery, as well as the HCF Hawai‘i Resilience Fund, established in March 2020 to address the human and economic impacts of COVID-19.

The grants, made available within 24 hours of request, will support The Lānaʻi Community Health Center, one of several organizations on Lānaʻi providing COVID-19 testing and other healthcare support. They will receive $37,250 for COVID-19 tests and food supplies for grocery bags that will be delivered to 150 households on island. Maui United Way, serving as a distribution hub for PPE to nonprofit organizations in Maui County, will receive $10,000 to provide PPE to Lānaʻi healthcare workers, volunteers and community members.

“During this COVID crisis, we have once again learned the significant value our partners play in LCHC’s ability to take care of its patients and the community,” said Diana Shaw, executive director for Lānaʻi Community Health Center. “The funds being provided by HCF will be used to provide food to those in quarantine and also to help cover the cost of tests. Together, we will beat this crisis.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The island of Lānaʻi is a special place where everyone knows everyone. The community’s kōkua for one another is part of what has kept them COVID-free for so long,” said Micah Kāne, chief executive officer and president of HCF. “Thanks to our partners and donors, we are glad to be able to support Lāna’i in this effort.”

HCF collaborates with a wide range of stakeholders, including elected leaders, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, community groups, philanthropists, and the private sector, to obtain a rapid assessment of community needs, coordinate efforts and deploy resources for maximum community impact.