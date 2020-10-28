Maui police responded to five burglaries, five vehicle thefts and five vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Oct. 18 to 24, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 28 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 66 percent from the week before when three incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 44 percent from the week before when nine incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

5 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Tuesday, Oct. 20, 1:30 a.m.: 13300 block of Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū. Residential, forced entry.

Friday, Oct. 23, 11:34 a.m.: 1-100 block of Maluʻāina Pl., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Hāna:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2:00 p.m.: 400 block of Kapia Rd., Hāna. Residential, forced entry.



Kīhei:

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2:46 p.m.: 300 block of Auhana Rd., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Friday, Oct. 23, 4:39 p.m.: 3500 block of Baldwin Ave., Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

5 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 4:37 p.m.: 100 block of Hoʻohana St., Kahului. Ford, maroon.

Friday, Oct. 23, 8:39 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului. BMW, grey.

Kīhei:

Friday, Oct. 23, 11:33 a.m.: 200 block of Kaikea St., Kīhei. Dodge, Kīhei.

Lahaina:

Friday, Oct. 23, 4:41 p.m.: 1400 block of Front St., Lahaina. Ford, white.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8:10 a.m.: 1100 block of Eha St., Wailuku. Dodge, black.

5 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Saturday, Oct. 24, 11:00 a.m.: 800 block of Haʻikū Rd., Haʻikū at Haʻikū Marketplace. Ford, white.

Kahului

Monday, Oct. 19, 4:00 a.m.: Hāna Hwy. / E Wākea Ave., Kahului. Hyundai, silver.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Oct. 22, 3:38 a.m.: 300 block of Hale Kai St., Kīhei fronting along Ohukai Rd. Toyota, white.

Wailuku: