Maui Obituary notices for week ending Oct. 31, 2020. May they rest in peace.

Jan. 26, 1965 – Oct. 23, 2020

Marilyn Davidson Alpenfels, 55 of Kula, Hawaiʻi passed on Oct. 23, 2020 after a sudden illness. Born in Teaneck, NJ, Marilyn spent most of her childhood growing up on the Jersey Shore in Little Silver that instilled a lifelong love of the beach. She graduated from Red Bank Regional High School class of 1983 and gravitated to the Pacific Ocean, resettling in San Diego to attend the University of San Diego.

Marilyn graduated with a BA in Chemistry in 1987 and worked for a number of years in San Diego biotech industry and at the The Scripps Research Institute. She later returned to her alma mater to earn a Master’s of Business Administration where she was also wed in the USD chapel to William (Bill) Alpenfels in 1999. Bill and Marilyn co-founded a company, PAGEgel and eventually relocated to Maui in 2008, where they enjoyed a beautiful landscape for raising their family upcountry.

Marilyn was known to her family and friends as a bright and fun-loving, quick-witted, humorous and generous friend, devoted wife and mother. She was always fast to share her friendship and infectious laugh. Her love for photography leaves behind a beautiful gallery of her life.

Marilyn is survived by her beloved husband Bill and two children, Michael (20) and Margot (16); her siblings Christopher, Gregory, Peter and Elizabeth, many aunts, uncles, cousins, a devoted cadre of longtime friends and the family pets. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Teresa Davidson.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home’s https://www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com. If inclined, donations are requested to be directed to the University of San Diego Department of Chemistry scholarship fund in Marilyn’s name; please contact Ericka Swensson 562-706-5483, [email protected]

Dec. 15, 1927 – Oct. 24, 2020

Elizabeth P. Fernandez, 92 of Wailuku, completed her transition at Islands Hospice on Oct. 24, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Honolulu on Dec. 15, 1927 to Nasario Palagan and Julia Niolopua — and was raised in Maunawili, Oahu.

Elizabeth met her loving husband of 65 years on Oahu where they were married before moving to Maui to raise their family.

Elizabeth was employed at Snow White Laundry for 30 years. She became a proud member of Alu Like and enjoyed being in their band. She loved strumming her ukulele, singing to her family and eating crackseed, crab and Li Hing Mui lollipops.

Elizabeth is predeceased by her loving husband, Anthony Fernandez and is survived by 7 children, Marie (Ben) Mercado, Jo Ann “Jojo” (Rodney) Kee Chong, Stephanie (Ronald) Ahina, Anthony (Patricia) Fernandez, Joseph Fernandez, Julia Haunani (Geoff) Kirkland and Charles Akoni (Anela) Fernandez; 29 grandchildren, 75 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her only living cousin, Violet Kowalski of Pukalani.

March 6, 1972 – Oct. 22, 2020

Robert Kalalau, 48, of Wailuku passed away on Oct. 22,2020 at Maui Memorial Medical Center. He was born on March 6, 1972 in Wailuku.

Robert is survived by his wife, Mona McWayne-Kalalau; children, Ahnanada-Jaiyde McWayne-Kalalau ( Matthew Viescas), Pono McWayne-Kalalau, Nalani (Rolando Casallo), Kuulei (Quinton Alexander), Kyle; Siblings, Mackie Kalalau, Primrose Kalalau (Lloyd Kekona), William Poepoe (Kahea Lani Kenolio-Poepoe), Frank Poepoe ( Tawney Kalama-Baker), Raymond Poepoe ( Andie Poepoe ); grandchildren, Kaulana, Phoenix, Ka’uilani, Aiyana, Mia-Skye; numerous nieces and nephews, the Kalalau and Poepoe Ohana.

A drive by visitation will be held from 7 to 9 pm on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Ballard Family Mortuary. Come as you are or you can wear black and silver, the colors of his favorite team, the Raiders.

Nov. 2, 1926 – Oct. 21, 2020

Eustaquia Dumlao Rosal, 93 of Wailuku, Hawaiʻi peacefully passed away on Oct. 21, 2020. She was born in Marcos Ilocos Norte, Philippines on Nov. 02, 1926 to the late Felipe and Diana Pastor. Eustaquia migrated to Maui with her loving husband Elpidio Rosal in March 17, 1991 and worked for Snow White Linen and Kahului Elementary School as a Custodian.

She is survived by her loving daughters: Felicitas Andaya, Shirley (Segundo) Laureto, Julieta Cariaga, Suprema Ruiz, Gliceria (Santiago) Tolentino & Bella (Frank) Ariota, 18 grandchildren & 15 great grandchildren.

Private Services will be held at Norman’s Mortuary with burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park. Please contact the family for service information.