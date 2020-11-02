General Election Day Hours for Maui Solid Waste Services

November 2, 2020, 3:48 PM HST · Updated November 2, 3:48 PM
The Maui Department of Environmental Management reminds residents that Tuesday, Nov. 3, is General Election Day and the following solid waste services will observe holiday hours as follows:

Central Maui Landfill and EKO Compost will be open from 6 a.m. to noon Tuesday, and the Olowalu Transfer Station will be open from 8 a.m. to noon. The Hāna, Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi landfills will be closed.

Note: Lānaʻi refuse collection service is normally on Tuesday, but this week solid waste service will be provided on Thursday, Nov. 5.

All other County refuse collection will continue as normal on Tuesday.

Residents may refer to the County of Maui Solid Waste Division website for landfill and refuse regular and holiday schedules and hours of service. The website can be found here.

