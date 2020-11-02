When The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali reopens on Nov. 12, guests of the resort will be greeted with property enhancements that include new dining venues that showcase Maui-grown ingredients and a new luxury guest tower.

“We can’t wait to welcome guests back to our newly renovated resort,” said Gregg Lundberg, general manager of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kāʻanapali. “The changes that have taken place are truly spectacular, and I know our guests will appreciate the elevated experience our resort offers and the fact that no detail – from our superior culinary offerings to our sprawling pool oasis – has been overlooked.”

The 12-acre resort on Kāʻanapali Beach recently completed the final phase of a $120 million transformation. An emphasis on Native Hawaiian culture, wellness and a connection to Nature guided the extensive renovation that includes a redesigned luxury tower, upgrades to the resort’s pool playground, a new wellness spa, and a complete rebuild of dining options.

Debuting Nov. 12 is the cornerstone of the transformation: Hōkūpaʻa at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, which will offer guests a curated luxury experience. Named after the North Star, the 217-room Hōkūpaʻa (formerly known as the Beach Tower) has been completely redesigned, featuring spacious guest rooms and suites with intuitive designs that evoke the calming beauty of the pristine waters and soft sands of Kāʻanapali Beach.

Leading the culinary transformation is waicoco, a brand new oceanfront restaurant from Chris Kajioka, a celebrated Hawaiʻi chef and multiple James Beard Foundation award nominee. A spirited take on the Hawaiian words for water and coconut, waicoco pays homage to Hawaiʻi’s rich cultural diversity in a culinary casual oceanfront setting.

Drawing inspiration from Kaijoka’s nationally award-winning restaurants Senia and Miro Kaimuki in Honolulu, waicoco’s menu includes Chef’s signatures such as shared snacks comprised of composed local bites with maximum flavor profiles.

Opening in late December, the 200-seat eatery features The Deck, a large open-air space with uninterrupted views of three islands and the Pacific Ocean; the Dining Room, a modern and stylish indoor space; and Trades, a casual concept for poolside fare to-go.

“waicoco adds a new, exciting dimension to our dining experience,” said Lundberg. “Chef Kajioka wanted the restaurant to have a distinct sense of place – and he successfully captured that feeling in his menu and in the ambiance of waicoco.”

In addition to waicoco, guests can also dine at three newly opened dining spots: Hale Moʻolelo, Mahele Market, and Hale ʻA. While each space has a distinctive vibe they all celebrate Maui’s natural bounty and multicultural heritage in dramatic outdoor settings.

Hale Moʻolelo is a spacious outdoor restaurant and bar inspired by seven handcrafted cocktails, each of which is tied to a moʻolelo, or story, about Maui. The bar has an energetic, approachable feel that encourages guests to stay and “talk story.” Next door to Hale Moʻolelo is the laid-back Mahele Market, a chef-inspired grab-and-go eatery highlighting Maui-only favorites that will be open for breakfast and lunch with dine-in and take-out options. Located on the new adults-only pool deck, Hale ʻA (House of Sparkle) is a sophisticated pool bar serving artisanal cocktails and bites. It’s the perfect spot to relax and take in breathtaking sunsets.

“A beautiful meal starts with amazing ingredients, and we’ve been able to source the best from the waters of the Pacific and the fertile farmlands of the Valley Isle and showcase them in innovative ways at our new dining venues,” added Lundberg.

At dusk, guests are invited to Chase the Sunset, an end-of-the-day experience at Hale Moʻolelo that includes the blowing of pū (conch shells) at sunset followed by a quiet moment to observe the environment, reflect on the day and toast to wellbeing.

More information about waicoco, Hōkūpaʻa and other details of The Westin Maui Resort & Spa’s transformation will be available soon.