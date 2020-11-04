ʻOhana Fuels selected Mālama Maui Nui as its third-quarter beneficiary for its “Fuel Up. Do Good.” program, receiving $5,795.67 in aid in its efforts keep Maui Nui beautiful.

From July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, a portion of the proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels locations on Maui was donated to Mālama Maui Nui.

In addition, Mālama Maui Nui partnered with West Maui Kumuwai, a movement for ocean health – hosting two ocean-friendly car wash fundraisers on Saturday, July 11 and Saturday, Aug. 8 at the Minit Stop/ʻOhana Fuels location at 85 S Wakea Avenue in Kahului. The car washes featured techniques that used fewer pollutants and prevented toxins from running into storm drains. Dozens of community members got that “fuel good feeling” by fueling up, doing good, and driving away with squeaky-clean vehicles, knowing that they supported Mālama Maui Nui and its many programs directly benefiting the local community.

“Mahalo to ʻOhana Fuels for supporting Mālama Maui Nui,” said executive director, Gabrielle Schuerger. “We appreciate this generous donation and invite everyone to visit our website at MalamaMauiNui.org for more information about our programs and volunteer opportunities.

Said Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaiʻi Petroleum, “We appreciate the opportunity to offer our support to local non-profits through the ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ Program.” He continued, “and we enthusiastically support Mālama Maui Nui’s mission of bringing people together to keep our island safe, clean, and healthy.”