The Hawaiʻi State Senate today announced its 2021 leadership and committee assignments ahead of the Thirty-First Legislature that opens on Jan. 20, 2021.

Maui Senator J. Kalani English maintains his role as Senate Majority Leader and takes on a vice chair role for the Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs Committee. Fellow Maui Senator Gil Keith-Agaran will Vice Chair the Water and Land Committee and the powerful Ways and Means Committee. Senator Roz Baker of Maui chairs the Commerce and Consumer Protection Committee and will vice chair the Committee on Health.

“With the election now over, it is important to quickly organize members of the Senate so that we can begin the important work of preparing for the upcoming legislative session,” said Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English. “We are confident that these new committee assignments are reflective of our practice of making the best use of our members’ skills and experiences.”

Leadership and members in the sixteen standing committees are:

Leadership

President: Senator Ronald D. Kouchi

Vice President: Senator Michelle N. Kidani

Majority Leader: Senator J. Kalani English

Majority Caucus Leader: Senator Dru Mamo Kanuha

Majority Policy Leader: Senator Les Ihara, Jr.

Minority Leader/Floor Leader: Senator Kurt Fevella

Committee Assignments

Agriculture and Environment (AEN)

Gabbard, Mike (Chair)

Nishihara, Clarence (Vice Chair)

Kahele, Kaialiʻi **

Rhoads, Karl

Fevella, Kurt

Commerce and Consumer Protection (CPN)

Baker, Rosalyn H. (Chair)

Chang, Stanley (Vice Chair)

Misalucha, Bennette

Nishihara, Clarence

Riviere, Gil

San Buenaventura, Joy

Fevella, Kurt

Education (EDU)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Chair)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Vice Chair)

Dela Cruz, Donovan

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Fevella, Kurt

Energy, Economic Development, and Tourism (EET)

Wakai, Glenn (Chair)

Misalucha, Bennette (Vice Chair)

Lee, Chris

Riviere, Gil

Fevella, Kurt

Government Operations (GVO)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y. (Chair)

Taniguchi, Brian T. (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

Gabbard, Mike

Fevella, Kurt

Hawaiian Affairs (HWN)

Shimabukuro, Maile S. L. (Chair)

Kahele, Kaialiʻi ** (Vice Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les

Keohokalole, Jarrett

Fevella, Kurt

Health (HTH)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Chair)

Baker, Rosalyn (Vice Chair)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

San Buenaventura, Joy

Fevella, Kurt

Housing (HOU)

Chang, Stanley (Chair)

Kanuha, Dru Mamo (Vice Chair)

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

Rhoads, Karl

Fevella, Kurt

Higher Education (HRE)

Kim, Donna Mercado (Chair)

Kidani, Michelle N. (Vice Chair)

Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S. C.

Wakai, Glenn

Fevella, Kurt

Human Services (HMS)

San Buenaventura, Joy (Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les (Vice Chair)

Kahele, Kaialiʻi **

Misalucha, Bennette

Fevella, Kurt

Judiciary (JDC)

Rhoads, Karl (Chair)

Keohokalole, Jarrett (Vice Chair)

Gabbard, Mike

Kahele, Kaialiʻi **

Kim, Donna Mercado

Lee, Chris

Fevella, Kurt

Labor, Culture and Arts (LCA)

Taniguchi, Brian T. (Chair)

Ihara, Jr., Les (Vice Chair)

Chang, Stanley

Keohokalole, Jarrett

Fevella, Kurt

Public Safety, Intergovernmental and Military Affairs (PSM)

Nishihara, Clarence K. (Chair)

English, J. Kalani (Vice Chair)

Baker, Rosalyn H.

Riviere, Gil

Fevella, Kurt

Transportation (TRS)

Lee, Chris (Chair)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Vice Chair)

English, J. Kalani

Shimabukuro, Maile S. L.

Fevella, Kurt

Water and Land (WTL)

Inouye, Lorraine R. (Chair)

Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. (Vice Chair)

Misalucha, Bennette

Riviere, Gil

Fevella, Kurt

Ways and Means (WAM)

Dela Cruz, Donovan M. (Chair)

Keith-Agaran, Gilbert S.C. (Vice Chair)

English, J. Kalani

Inouye, Lorraine R.

Kanuha, Dru Mamo

Kidani, Michelle N.

Moriwaki, Sharon Y.

Shimabukuro, Maile S. L.

Taniguchi, Brian T.

Wakai, Glenn

Fevella, Kurt

** Senator Kaialiʻi Kahele was recently elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District in the United States House of Representatives. The process to fill his State Senate seat (as outlined in Hawaii Rev. Stat., §17-3) will begin immediately following his formal resignation.