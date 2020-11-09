Crystal Dreams at Maui Mall reopened to the public with a new location and reorganized floor plan. The store has been a retailer at the Maui Mall for nearly two decades, providing shoppers giftable and collectible items.

“We’re pleased to welcome shoppers to our store in its new location,” said Chu Miyahira, owner of Crystal Dreams. “The move gave us a chance to reorganize the store, rethink displays and prioritize our bestsellers. We have so many unique items, some of which are made right here on Maui.”

“Whether you’re a visitor looking for souvenirs or a local looking for that collectible piece, Crystal Dreams has a wide variety of items that are sure to please. As the name suggests, the store specializes in crystal and glass figurines and jewelry, which are among their bestsellers,” according to a store announcement. They also offer aloha shirts, hats, wall hangings, magnets, mineral rocks and crystals, keychains, handmade pottery and more.

Crystal Dreams’ new location is (A-2) next to IHOP.

In addition, Maui Mall has announced the reopening of island favorites such as Tasaka Guri Guri, Siu’s Kitchen and Pure Barre. Patrons are encouraged to refer to their website, for the most up-to-date information about special promotions and specific hours of operation for all stores and restaurants.

“Maui Mall supports our tenants and the challenges they’ve faced with closures over the past several months,” said Brian Yano, group manager of Maui Retail, JLL. “We’re happy to announce that Maui Mall is operating with nearly all businesses having reopened, and we look forward to seeing shoppers back at the center.”