The Maui Chamber of Commerce has extended the deadline for nominations to Nov. 11 at 4 pm for the 2020 Annual Mayor’s Small Business Awards.

Nomination forms are available online at www.mauichamber.com. Completed nominations should be emailed to [email protected]

All nominees and winners will be honored during a virtual event on Nov. 24 from 6:30 – 8:30 pm.

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognize outstanding businesses in our community that have 100 or fewer employees and have had a Hawaiʻi General Excise Tax license for no fewer than two years.

Other criteria include demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the Aloha Spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits and what the business has done to survive during COVID-19.

This year’s event includes the following six award categories:

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (40 to 100 employees)

Outstanding Non-Profit Business (100 or fewer employees)

Young Small Business Person of the Year (under age 40 as of Nov. 24, 2020)

Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County for more than 20 years, with up to 100 employees)

Only those entries received on or before the deadline will be considered. Submittals must include the nomination form, nomination criteria narrative form, one typewritten letter of recommendation from another source, a high resolution (minimum 300 dpi) digital photograph of the nominee and a 30-second video of the nominee, their team or the business and/and their products and services (emailed in a mp4 video format). No self-nominations or County of Maui or Maui Chamber of Commerce employee nominations will be accepted. An individual or business can only be nominated in one category per year.

“During this very difficult time of COVID-19, now more than ever we should be recognizing our outstanding small businesses who are working hard to keep their doors open,” said Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “We want to honor these small businesses who have given back to the community, supported their employees, and displayed ingenuity to pivot their business.”

For more information about nominations and available sponsorships, please visit MauiChamber.com or contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at (808)-244-0081 or [email protected]