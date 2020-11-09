Hawai‘i’s pre-travel testing program for incoming passengers started on Oct. 15, allowing travelers arriving in the islands an opportunity to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a negative test result from a trusted testing and travel partner.

There were 204,685 trans-Pacific and international travelers that arrived in Hawai‘I between Oct. 15 and yesterday, Nov. 8, 2020.

The state offered the following recommendations for preparing to travel out-of-state:

Set up your account at travel.hawaii.gov well in advance.

well in advance. Familiarize yourself with what kind of information you’ll need to provide about your itinerary, current health status, residence/lodging and testing status.

Familiarize yourself with what kind of information you’ll need to provide about your itinerary, current health status, residence/lodging and testing status. Know your technology and practice uploading PDF files to your phone so you can seamlessly transfer them to the Safe Travels app. Follow the directions on uploading a quality PDF file for your test result with the required information, which will help improve chances of expediting verification of test results. Visit https://ets.hawaii.gov/ travelhelp/ for more information.

travelhelp/ for more information. Review the options for trusted testing and travel partners, as the state doesn’t accept COVID-19 testing from non-approved partners. Research which partners provide testing in your departure city or town and be sure to schedule within the 72-hour departure window.

The chart below outlines the current requirements for international, domestic, and inter-island travel.