Preparation is Key with Hawai'i's Pre-Travel Testing Program
Hawai‘i’s pre-travel testing program for incoming passengers started on Oct. 15, allowing travelers arriving in the islands an opportunity to bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine with a negative test result from a trusted testing and travel partner.
There were 204,685 trans-Pacific and international travelers that arrived in Hawai‘I between Oct. 15 and yesterday, Nov. 8, 2020.
The state offered the following recommendations for preparing to travel out-of-state:
- Set up your account at travel.hawaii.gov well in advance.
- Familiarize yourself with what kind of information you’ll need to provide about your itinerary, current health status, residence/lodging and testing status.
- Know your technology and practice uploading PDF files to your phone so you can seamlessly transfer them to the Safe Travels app. Follow the directions on uploading a quality PDF file for your test result with the required information, which will help improve chances of expediting verification of test results. Visit https://ets.hawaii.gov/
travelhelp/ for more information.
- Review the options for trusted testing and travel partners, as the state doesn’t accept COVID-19 testing from non-approved partners. Research which partners provide testing in your departure city or town and be sure to schedule within the 72-hour departure window.
