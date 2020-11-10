Drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the upper parking lot of the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani.

“We thank Minit Medical Urgent Care for partnering with the County of Maui to provide this drive-through testing,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “By testing as many of our residents as possible, we are working to curb the spread of COVID-19 in our community with early detection of any positive cases. We strongly encourage our residents to get tested.”

Residents do not need to have insurance or meet any criteria to get tested for free. Results will be reported to participants on the same day as testing. Minit Medical is administering the program sponsored by the County of Maui.

All participants must pre-register by visiting www.minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19 . This website also has more information and frequently asked questions about testing.

If you have any problem pre-registering, please call (808) 667-6161 ext: 7, for help and more information.

NOTE: The free testing cannot be used for the State’s Pre-Travel Testing Program.

Mayor Victorino said this is not only to maintain supplies, but the tests are sponsored by the County of Maui based upon the CARES Act. “The CARES Act clearly defines leisure is not one of the means of utilizing these tests and the monies for these tests. So for us right now, it is really for the public, especially our workers who work at the hospitality industry and others in our community to get those tests done and are not doing it because they can’t afford it.”