Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that Maui County has received approval from the Governor to issue a “Safer At Home” order for Lānaʻi residents and visitors, beginning Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Governor’s approval allows the County of Maui to amend its Public Health Emergency Rules to move the island of Lānaʻi from the current “Stay At Home” rule to “Safer At Home” order in response to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 on the island.

“We have seen fewer positive cases on Lānaʻi and believe the outbreak has been contained,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “Due to the vigilance of Lānaʻians, the restrictions on movement now can be lifted, although I still encourage residents and visitors to stay at home or at their place of lodging as much as possible. We continue to monitor cases on Lānaʻi very closely, and I’m encouraged by the great amount of community testing by island residents to protect themselves and their community from the spread of COVID-19.”

The rule amendment encourages all residents and visitors to stay at their residence or place of lodging. Individuals may leave to conduct essential activities and government functions, or to patronize or operate essential businesses and designated businesses and operations.

Travelers to Lānaʻi will still be required to quarantine, unless exempt by pre-travel testing for COVID-19 or approved for an essential work-related limited quarantine.

Another Maui County rule amendment allows masks or facial coverings to include neck gaiters, provided they are made from at least two layers of fabric or worn doubled-over across the nose and mouth.

The amended rule remains in effect until Nov. 30, 2020.

On Lānaʻi, 105 of the 106 total infections are associated with the recent outbreak, first reported on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Large social gatherings and household transmission have been identified as the main drivers of this outbreak. More than 3,700 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the island of Lānaʻi since the start of the outbreak last month.

The number of cases within the last 14 days has dropped to 18. Three cases from the island required hospitalization, and there have been no deaths on Lānaʻi.