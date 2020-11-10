A Makakilo man, originally from the remote town of Hāna, Maui, advances to the next week of competition on the popular NBC television singing competition, The Voice.

In an Instagram update, Joseph Soul said it was “such an honor” to represent team Kelly Clarkson “but to be stolen by @gwenstefani was one of the most magical moments of my life.”

Soul, 34, of Hawaiʻi, appeared for the second time on Tuesday night’s episode.

In Tuesday night’s battle round, Clarkson selected his duet partner to continue in the competition, and as Soul walked off the stage, he was picked up by Gwen Stefani who opted to “steal” him and become his new coach for Season 19.

Soul grew up in the islands with the given name Joe-Sol Keoni Haʻaheo Okalani Malaikini. Soul tells us his grandfather was a respected musician and inspired him to learn to play instruments. At age 10, he got involved in DJ’ing and by 13 he was getting booked to DJ for local events.

As he got older, he started winning competitions and later traveled the world as DJ Audissey with residencies in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. In 2015, he decided to pursue a career as a soul artist and began performing under the name Joseph Soul.

He now plays 300 shows a year and recently got engaged to his fiancée, Nicole.