Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North

am pm

Surf: Waist high NE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

South

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with WNW winds less than 5mph in the morning increasing to 5-10mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 20-25mph.