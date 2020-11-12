The public is invited to support a holiday community food drive organized by Yanagida Strength and Fitness in Wailuku now through Dec. 19 to provide Maui Food Bank with non-perishable groceries.

“Every year Yanagida Strength and Fitness holds a food drive to support the Maui Food Bank’s food distribution across the island. With so many workers still unemployed, it is anticipated there will be an increase in families in need. This year our goal is to reach 1,000 pounds of food, thats only 24 pounds a day,” said owner, Justin Yanagida.

As an incentive to reach this year’s goal, Yanagida Fitness is holding a drawing. Prizes include a $100 cash gift card or a Theragun massage therapy device. Other incentives include free workouts. Donations are strictly voluntary for the drawing.

Donations may be dropped off on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 7 and 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m. at Yanagida Fitness & Strength located at 800 Eha St #9 in Wailuku. As a safety precaution, a temperature check and a spray of hand sanitizer is standard procedure for entering the facility.

Contact Shannon Loo at 250-9622 for further information.