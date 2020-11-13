Wind Advisory issued November 13 at 3:24AM HST until November 13 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 67. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers, mainly before 10am. High near 89. East southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 66. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead