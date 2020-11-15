Mayor Michael Victorino announced that a food distribution event will be held on Nov. 20, 2020, for Molokaʻi residents in need.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Mitchell Pauʻole Community Center in Kaunakakai.

Volunteers will pass out 150 boxes of produce on a first-come, first-served basis. Recipients are required to wear face masks.

To maximize social distancing, food distribution will be done in a grab-and-go drive-through (no walk up). Motorists will have the option of getting boxes placed in their vehicle’s trunk or rear cargo area.

“I would like to thank everyone who helped set up this food distribution event, including Molokaʻi Community Liaison Stacy Crivello,” Mayor Victorino said. “We also want to thank our Department of Parks and Recreation Molokaʻi District Supervisor Darin Kimoto and the rest of his team for their community service.”