Special Weather Statement issued November 15 at 8:37AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light north wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

