West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light east wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

