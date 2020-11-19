Hale Makua Health Services has received confirmation that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Kahului facility. The staff person last worked on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and is currently in isolation at home.

Hale Makua reports that its facilities continue to closely follow their infection control guidelines and protocol by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Health and Healthcare Association of Hawaiʻi.

In addition, the facilities administer routine, mandatory antigen testing of all staff as required by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Due to the current positivity rate on Maui, mandatory testing of all staff is occurring monthly.

All residents and staff are being tested and re-tested this week to ensure no spread has occurred throughout Hale Makua’s campus. Hale Makua reports that everyone will be routinely tested over the next 14 days until all results are returned negative for COVID-19. An update will be sent out as it becomes available.

Hale Makua Kahului Administrator, Teana Kahoʻohanohano comments, “Our first priority at Hale Makua is always the safety and care of our residents and staff. As soon as we are notified of a confirmed positive case, we immediately call families of residents. Additionally, we take our responsibility to our Maui community seriously and make sure to report any positive cases to the public as soon as possible. Although it is not required, we find it important to share COVID-19 updates publicly to keep our families and community safe and healthy during this pandemic.”

Kaho‘ohanohano said, “I want to thank the leadership and all staff at Hale Makua for their continued dedication during this battle against COVID-19. Although this fight has been ongoing for almost nine months now, our team continues to provide excellent care to our residents and has gone above and beyond to keep them happy, healthy and safe. With the holidays upon us, now is not the time to let our guards down. As a tight knit Maui community, we must stay strong and continue all COVID-19 precautions and take care of each other.”

Hale Makua continues to implement the following precautions:

Staff and essential vendors are screened for any COVID-19 symptoms including fever prior to entering the campus. In addition, every person is asked a set of screening questions to ensure least risk of exposure.

All employees are required to wear appropriate PPE including face masks and face shields.

In-person, outdoor family visits have been suspended until further notice. Virtual visits and calls are encouraged at this time.

High touch surfaces are disinfected frequently.

Physical distancing is required throughout the facility.

In addition, there is a separate set of guidelines for home health employees and patients.