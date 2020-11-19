Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 3:48AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

