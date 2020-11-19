November 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 19, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated November 19, 5:01 AM
0 Comments
×

no slideshow

Photo: Chris Archer

Special Weather Statement issued November 19 at 3:48AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

North Shore

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Looking Ahead

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing