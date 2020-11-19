Taverna Restaurant, home of Urban Drinks + Italian Eats in the Kapalua Resort, will reopen Dec. 15.

Taverna is a neighborhood restaurant renowned for its award-winning Italian menu and cocktail and wine program. Opened in March 2016, Taverna was created to be an upscale, rustic gathering place offering delicious Italian cuisine and craft cocktails in a relaxed and casual setting.

Known for its house-made pastas, wood-fired pizzas and signature favorites like lasagna and slow braised beef Chianti short ribs, Taverna has reimagined its protocols and layout to offer diners a safe space to enjoy dining out in their open air restaurant. The Restaurant has invested to enhance both food safety and employee best practices to mirror the CDC and state recommendations.

Plans also include upgrading the spacious patio experience to cover the lānai and offer special events and outdoor grilling. A new loyalty program for frequent diners will be rolled out soon.

The restaurant will also be launching weekend brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 9:30

am – 2:30 pm. Specialty menu items, entertainment and Chef Roger’s “Pop-Up” Bakery

will round out the offerings.

Voted “Best Cocktails” and “Best Italian” by Maui No Ka Oi magazine, Taverna also offers a fun and casual bar to enjoy late night cocktails, locally crafted beer or one of the popular Italian or premium wine selections.

The restaurant is located at 2000 Village Road in the Bay Course Clubhouse.

Open daily for Happy Hour 3-5 pm; lunch (beginning Dec. 17) 11:30 am – 2:30

pm and dinner service from 5 – 9 pm. For reservations 808-667-CIAO (2426) or

visit www.tavernamaui.com