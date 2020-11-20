Thanksgiving vouchers have been sent to Molokaʻi residents and will be sent to Lānaʻi residents who have received COVID-19-related assistance through the County of Maui Hawaii Emergency Laulima Partnership program.

Mayor Michael Victorino has sent the Molokai recipients a letter with a Thanksgiving message and a voucher to pick up gift certificates for Friendly Market, Kualapuu Market and Misaki’s. The certificate pickup will be held Nov. 24 and 25 from 9 am to noon at the Mitchell Pauole Center Conference Room.

Vouchers will be mailed on Monday to qualified Lānaʻi residents, with a pickup on Nov. 30.

“During this Thanksgiving season, we are thankful for the support of our family, friends and those in our community who are making sacrifices and risking their lives to keep everyone safe,” Mayor Victorino said in a Thanksgiving message with County Council Chair Alice Lee. “The strength of our community, the aloha we have for each other, and how we are always there to support one another – these are the things we can all be thankful for, not only during a pandemic, but always.”