Maui’s Nā Wai ʽEhā is the latest artist from Hawaii to be nominated for a Grammy award. The four-member group from Wailuku, Maui is one of five finalists in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for their sophomore release “Lovely Sunrise.”

The group is comprised of the brothers: Kamalei and Kamaehu Kawa‘a and Kahikina and Kalanikini Juan.

Others in the category include: My Relatives “Nikko Kowaiks” by Black Lodge Singers; Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours by Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun troubadours; Atmosphere by New Orleans Nightcrawlers; and A Tribute to Al Berard by Sweet Cecilia.

The category is for albums that contain at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental regional roots music recordings.

The nominees in 83 categories were announced earlier today. The 63rd GRAMMY Awards show airs on Sunday, Jan. 31, (at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) on CBS.

In 2020, they won three Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards including: Group of the Year, Hawaiian Music Album of the Year and Hawaiian Language Performance Award.

Nā Wai ʽEhā also won the 2019 Most Promising Artist of the Year Award at the Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards.