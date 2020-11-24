Flood Advisory issued November 24 at 4:05AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Side

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Upcountry

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

East Maui

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 66. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 81. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 66. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

