Entry forms for the 31st Lahaina Poster Contest are now available online. The deadline and drop off of entries is Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Village Galleries located at 120 Dickenson Street, Lahaina.

The contest is open to all artists residing in Maui County.

The Lahaina Poster Contest Exhibit will be held Friday, Dec. 18 through Friday, Jan. 8 at Village Galleries. The poster contest winner will be announced at the opening reception of the Exhibit on Friday, Dec. 18 where the $1,500 prize for best poster image and a juror’s award of $250 will be presented. Renowned local artist George Allen will serve as juror.

The contest criteria states that the poster contest entry must be a recognizable scene of Lahaina.

The Lahaina Poster, chosen annually, is the official poster for the town of Lahaina, and proceeds from poster sales are used to promote Historic Lahaina Town. This year the poster contest and Exhibit will be hosted by Village Galleries, Lahaina Arts Society and Lahaina Restoration Foundation.

For more information or questions, call Village Galleries at 661-4402.